Facing a seven-year prison sentence, a Manchester 18 year old pleaded guilty to robbing a fellow Central High School student last December and was sentenced to a fraction of the time he could have received.
Miguel Gensee, 18, received letters of support from Central High School football coach Ryan Ray and Salvation Army Community Center director Robert Champagne.
They helped convince Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Will Delker to accept a plea bargain on Monday that calls for Gensee to serve a year at the Valley Street jail.
Gensee pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court to pointing a gun at former Central High School classmate Joseph Bolieiro, 19, last December and robbing him of a backpack that Gensee had arranged to purchase.
In court affidavits, police said the two people accompanying Gensee on the robbery -- Edward Assani and a juvenile -- were members of the DRS street gang.
Initially, Gensee admitted to police he met Bolieiro and stole the bag, but adamantly denied he had a gun. But a Snapchat account shows him bragging about robbing a victim, and it shows him brandishing a black handgun a half hour before the robbery. He even showed the camera it was loaded.
During a hearing on Monday, Hillsborough County prosecutor Patrick Ives asked Delker to "give one last chance for this young defendant."
In a state prison, Gensee would likely be targeted by gangs and led down a path or crime, Ives said, though he had no criminal record before his March arrest.
Gensee will be on probation for five years when released, and if he gets in trouble during that time a judge could impose a 7 1/2-to-15-year sentence on the robbery conviction. The sentence leaves open a path for rehabilitation, Ives said.
"It's really up to Miguel, whether he stays with (violence) for the rest of his life or embraces something better," Ives said.
In correspondence filed with Delker in March, Champagne and Ray praised Gensee.
Gensee played football for four years at Central and was one of the nicest, most honest young players, Ray wrote.
"Everything that Miguel has shown me over the years has been that he learns from his mistakes and he takes ownership for his actions," Ray wrote.
Champagne said Gensee was one of the best children he has worked with in his 26 years at the Salvation Army.
"He is always cheerful, pleasant, helpful and very respectful to both myself, staff and volunteers," he wrote, attributing the robbery to an uncommon lapse of judgment.
Gensee will spend the next several months at Valley Street jail. He could be out before Thanksgiving given his time already served and possible good time credits.