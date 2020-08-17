MANCHESTER — An admitted drug dealer invoked the state’s stand-your-ground self-defense law twice when telling police why he shot and killed a 17-year-old outside his Central Street home last month, according to documents filed in connection with his arrest.
According to police reports, the shooting victim, Jaden Connor, was one of four people who entered the home of Isaiah Rivera Perez, 21, late at night on July 14.
They pistol whipped Perez and robbed him, according to Perez’ account. He told police he shot his .40 caliber handgun at the intruders twice — once from his porch and the other from a sidewalk.
“Perez explained that he fired at them while they were running away because they were armed and on his property, and he could ‘stand his ground,’” Manchester police wrote in a report filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Connor died on Central Street about three houses away.
Perez’ interpretation of the controversial gun law wasn’t good enough for New Hampshire authorities, and Massachusetts police arrested Perez a week ago in Tewksbury, Mass.
He has waived extradition and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on a charge of second-degree murder, said homicide prosecutor Peter Hinckley.
New Hampshire is the only New England state with a stand-your-ground self-defense law, which allows a person to use deadly force in self defense without having to retreat if safe to do so. It also allows deadly force against a person committing a burglary or a felony against someone in their own home or surrounding property.
The Legislature passed the law in 2011 over the veto of then-Gov. John Lynch.
Perez’ public defender, Anthony Naro of Nashua, did not return a reporter’s telephone call. But Perez has maintained that he shot in self-defense, and a police affidavit filed in connection with the case lays out the police investigation.
Connor was wearing a surgical-style mask and hospital-type gloves when they found his body on Central Street, about 150 feet from Perez’ home, police said. A single bullet had pierced his left side and traveled through his chest, exiting the opposite side.
Police said the shot would not have been initially incapacitating, and Connor could have run to the location where he fell and died.
Perez told police he was inside his home with his wife, his 1- and 3-year-old children and his stepmother. He admitted to police that he sells marijuana from his home and said he let in a buyer that night.
The buyer asked to use the bathroom, and when he did so he let three others into the house.
They wore masks and gloves and all three had handguns. They wanted cash and marijuana, and one struck Perez several times with his revolver.
Perez told police he tried to fire his handgun at the four inside his home as they were running away. But he was unfamiliar with its operation and it did not fire, police said.
“Just after Perez unsuccessfully attempted to shoot at robbers inside his home, he noticed that his young son was standing in the area that he had intended to shoot into,” the report reads.
Perez gave police two different accounts of what happened. In the hours after the attack, he told them he was standing at his front door and fired in the vicinity of the men. They were at his front gate — it’s unclear whether inside or outside the gate — and he fired to get them off his property.
About an hour into the interview, he told police he went to the sidewalk to pick up a bag of marijuana that the robbers had dropped and he fired twice up the street.
A week later, he told police that two of the intruders were at his gate when he fired two shots. “At the time when he fired they were trespassing, and claiming that he at that time was entitled to ‘stand his ground,’” police wrote.
He told police he heard two shots when he went to retrieve a bag of marijuana from the sidewalk; he turned and fired the remaining rounds in his gun at the fleeing robbers.
Police viewed video surveillance from several homes. One shows two robbers running east. One collapses and drops a small item. Another “returns back to the area of the fallen figure, his arm raised toward 276 Central St. as if pointing a gun, picks up the dropped item, and leaves.”
The fallen person turned out to be Connor.
In the affidavit, police said New Hampshire does not recognize a “fleeing felon” rule that allows the use of deadly force by a private citizen, even if a perpetrator has committed a violent felony and may be armed. Police found some shell casings on Perez’ property; others were on the sidewalk.