The Postal Service request to confirm an address change was almost mistaken for junk mail. But the address change — which was fraudulent — was caught before it was too late.
“I think it was a little bit of luck to pay attention at the right time,” said Joe Metzger of Derry.
On April 10, his wife Shannon received what looked like a bulk mailing from the U.S. Postal Service, labeled “Official Change-of-Address Validation” and “Open Immediately DO NOT DISCARD,” addressed to “CURRENT RESIDENT” or her name. It resembled routine postal business.
“It was a call to action,” Metzger said. “But I wouldn’t put it into the ‘readily identifiable’ category.”
The Metzgers decided to open it rather than dismiss it. In small print, dwarfed by ads for home security systems, home furnishings and businesses that cater to people who are moving, was the heart of the warning: Action required if the person listed did not ask the Postal Service to forward their mail. There was a phone number to call: 1-800-ASK-USPS.
Shannon Metzger went straight to the post office in Derry. A clerk told her there had been a similar complaint in town, and printed out the change of address form that had been filled out for her online. The credit card used to pay the $1.10 USPS online change of address fee was not hers. And her mail was about to be forwarded to Wayne, New Jersey — where she had never lived and knew no one.
Shannon Metzger learned from the post office that if she hadn’t responded within 10 days, her mail would have been redirected to the Garden State.
The 10-day deadline to challenge the address change wasn’t listed on the postal mailing.
“What if we had been on vacation for two weeks? My wife’s mail would have gone to the condo in New Jersey,” Joe Metzger said.
By acting quickly, they also pre-empted an attempt at credit card fraud. An approved Playstation Visa Card issued in Shannon’s name arrived days later at their mailbox in Derry — a card she had never applied for.
Derry police followed up with law enforcement in Wayne, which reported the address as a multi-family residence, where it would be impossible to determine who had used Shannon’s name.
More incidents possible
Derry Police Capt. Vern Thomas said incidents like this haven’t been reported to the department, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t happening. Victims usually report mail fraud attempts to the post office, he said.
Consumers report fraudulent charges — often under $3,000 — directly to the credit card company, which lacks the manpower to investigate every event and instead absorbs the charges as losses.
“When these crimes are spread out across the country, we don’t have the ability” to prosecute something initiated outside a local law enforcement agency’s jurisdiction, Thomas said.
Metzger said the fear of identity theft made the couple act quickly.
He believes there needs to be stricter identity verification for address changes, and the deadline for challenging them should be printed on the outside of the mailer.
The Derry post office and the regional USPS communications specialist said they are not authorized to discuss the Metzgers’ incident or whether there have been others like it.
The Postal Service “will be enhancing authentication” for change of address requests made online or in person at local post offices, Stephen Doherty, USPS communications specialist said by email. The increase in crime nationwide over the last several years included an uptick in crimes against postal workers and the mail.
“We will continue to adapt to evolving security threats and implement expanded measures to safeguard our employees and preserve the security of the mail that our customers expect and deserve,” Doherty said. That includes dual authentication change of address protocols and enhanced key and lock technology at collection boxes.
In the meantime, according to the USPS, consumers should take these precautions to protect their own mail and prevent identity theft:
Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox.
Collect it daily and deposit outgoing mail at the local post office.
Sign up for informed delivery and get daily emails that preview mail and packages that will arrive soon.
Start a neighborhood mail watch. Exchange work and vacation schedules with trusted neighbors so you can watch each other’s mailboxes and residences, according to recommendations from the U.S. Postal Service.
Thomas at the Derry Police Department said it’s become common for fraudsters to list someone else’s address for the delivery of stolen merchandise, then track it online and collect it outside a home before residents find it. The residents are not the victims of a fraudulent charge, but their address is used as a pickup point for the goods illegally purchased through credit card fraud involving someone else.
Metzger said that after the fraudulent address change, he and his wife froze their accounts with credit reporting agencies so no fraudulent credit cards can be issued in their names.