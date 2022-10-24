CHICAGO — Speeding drivers drifted and drag raced through Chicago intersections again last weekend, and police say they will crack down harder on the continuing illegal stunt shows.

Officers arrested nine people, impounded seven cars and identified 22 vehicles for future impoundment at street takeovers over the weekend, police said. An ordinance the City Council passed in June allows police to impound cars involved in stunt driving and issue $10,000 fines.