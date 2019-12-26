DOVER — A 32-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl is being held at the county jail in Dover.
Prosecutors say that Shane Tobiasson engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse with a child he knew and allegedly said that if she told anyone, her fingers would fall off.
According to paperwork filed at Strafford County Superior Court by Milton police, officers were called to an apartment on White Mountain Highway to meet with workers from the state’s Division of Children, Youth and Families on Oct. 16.
During an interview the following day at the Child Advocacy Center, the girl would not disclose what had happened, but said Tobiasson had done something.
On Oct. 18, a Milton police officer spoke with the girl’s mother. They also spoke with one of the mother’s friends and found out she had learned about the sexual assaults in the middle of August.
Further investigation led to a second interview at the Child Advocacy Center, where the girl explained what happened, according to court documents.
The girl said Tobiasson, “told her that she can’t tell anyone or her fingers will fall off.”
Tobiasson faces 25 years to life in prison on each of four special felony charges; he was indicted on Dec. 19 by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover. He also faces a Class B felony charge related to the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.