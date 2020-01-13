HOOKSETT -- State Police Trooper First Class Stan Dombrowski was making a routine patrol of the park-and-ride lot on Hackett Hill Road Monday afternoon when he saw three people clustered near a vehicle.
Dombroski said the trio was in the act of cutting a catalytic converter from the parked vehicle just before 3 p.m. in the lot just off Interstate 93's Exit 11.
"All three are also suspects in investigations into similar incidents in several nearby towns of Merrimack County," Dombroski said in a news release.
Charles McWilliams, 51, of Northfield, along with Tyler Akins-McWilliams, 22, and Melody Bagley, 19, both of Bradford, were arrested and face felony charges of conspiracy and attempt to commit criminal mischief and theft.
The three were released on bail and are to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on Jan. 30.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dombrowski at 603-223-4381 or via email at Stanley.Dombrowski@dos.nh.gov
