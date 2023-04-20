FILE PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin departs his home in New York in this file photo.

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

TAOS, New Mexico - New Mexico prosecutors on Thursday said they would drop criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust" in 2021.

The decision came after new evidence surfaced on the gun Baldwin was using that fired the live round that killed Hutchins, according to a person familiar with the investigation.