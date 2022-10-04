Ilmiya Yarullina holds a passport

Ilmiya Yarullina holds a passport photo of her son Gordon Casey, 19, on May 19, 2022, in Germantown, Md. Casey was fatally shot by Secret Service agents in Washington, D.C., in April after a report of a burglary at the residence of Peru's ambassador to the United States. 

 Ricky Carioti/Washington Post

Federal prosecutors in the D.C. U.S. attorney's office said Monday they would not file charges against two Secret Service officers who fatally shot a Maryland man whom authorities said tried to enter the home of the Peruvian ambassador while wielding a metal pole.

Prosecutors determined that there was "insufficient evidence" to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers used excessive force in the fatal April 20 shooting of 19-year-old Gordon Casey, authorities said in a statement.