A Keene man is facing federal charges after investigators say he admitted in a televised interview to storming the U.S. Capitol last month, taking a few swigs from a bottle of wine he found in a lawmaker’s office, and selling a Senate Procedure book he grabbed to a stranger for $40.
Jason Daniel Riddle is charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
An attempt to reach Riddle via social media on Sunday was unsuccessful. He did not have a lawyer listed in court records. On Saturday, Riddle posted a brief statement on his Facebook page saying, “My only regret is that we gave the Capitol back.”
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol unfolded as Congress prepared to formally count the electoral vote affirming Joe Biden's election as president. The riot led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.
Last month, Riddle described his experiences on Jan. 6 at the Capitol in an interview with NBC 10 Boston, according to court documents.
While inside the building he found a liquor cabinet inside the Office of the Senate Parliamentarian.
During the television interview, a digital image is displayed showing Riddle holding a bottle of wine while standing inside the U.S. Capitol.
According to court documents, Riddle describes his activities while inside the Capitol by saying during the interview he “poured a glass of wine and watched it all unfold.”
“Riddle also described those he saw committing violent acts, stating, ‘[t]hose psychopaths going around breaking things and hurting people can rot in hell,’” court documents say. “”They were smashing computers, and printers, and breaking things, and throwing papers and lamps around.’ When asked by the reporter, ‘Why did you go in?’ Riddle responded, ‘I just, I just had to see it.’ When asked if Riddle regretted it, Riddle responded, ‘No.’”
According to court documents, Riddle told investigators he took a book from the office where he drank the wine.
“Riddle explained he took the book from a desk, believed it was titled something to the effect of ‘Senate Chambers’ and described it as old looking, bound in reddish-brown leather, and it was ‘like a dictionary,’” court documents claim. “Riddle stated that, shortly after he exited the Capitol, he sold the book to an unknown male individual for $40.’”
Court documents also claim Riddle admitted to taking a small Fox News football from the same office, “but tossed it aside as he exited the Capitol building.”
During his interview, Riddle described when he and others entered the U.S. Capitol, in what he refers to as the “break in.” He stated that a group accompanying a “big dude with a cane” made its way to the front. The “big dude,” who Riddle described in court documents as being approximately in his 50s with glasses and a beard, broke a window with the cane and reached in and opened a door.
“Then people began to rush in,” Riddle told investigators. Riddle said he waited for the initial rush to get by, and then followed and walked into the Capitol.
“There he saw papers everywhere, people breaking things, and he saw a man smashing printers and computers with what appeared to be a fence pole from the barriers outside,” Investigators claim in court documents.
During his interview with NBC10, Riddle said he was a mail carrier and military veteran.