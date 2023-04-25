FILE PHOTO: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks at a news conference in Atlanta, Georgia

 Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks at a news conference in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 11, 2021. 

 LINDA SO/REUTERS

Georgia prosecutors will reveal this summer whether former President Donald Trump will be charged with crimes related to interfering with the 2020 election, the Atlanta district attorney said on Monday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in letters sent to local law enforcement agencies said she would disclose charging decisions sometime during the Fulton County Superior Court's summer term, which begins on July 11 and concludes on Sept. 1, the newspaper reported.