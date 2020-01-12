CHARLESTOWN — The Ponderosa Park man accused of stealing more than $300,000 from an elderly man he was supposed to be looking after is heading to court this week to change his plea to guilty, according to court records.
Ronald Morissette, 50, of 27 Ponderosa Park in Charlestown is charged with several class A felonies for the alleged financial exploitation of an elderly, disabled or impaired adult, according to court records.
He recently informed officials in Sullivan Superior Court in Newport that he plans to change his plea in the case as part of an agreement reached with prosecutors. The details of the proposed deal have not yet been filed in court.
Morissette had power of attorney for a 72-year-old man identified as S.S., according to court records. Morissette was supposed to be using S.S.’s money and property to pay for food, clothing and shelter for S.S., according to court documents.
Morissette allegedly sold S.S.’s yacht for $38,000 in April of 2017, and allegedly pocketed the money for himself.
Later in April of 2017, Morissette allegedly took $40,000 from a bank account belonging to S.S., and allegedly kept the money for himself, according to the court documents.
In September of 2017, Morissette allegedly took more than $300,000 from two different accounts belonging to S.S. and allegedly tried to get the money applied to a treasurer’s check for his own benefit, according to the documents.
The grand jury convened in Sullivan Superior Court in Newport handed up indictments against Morissette last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.