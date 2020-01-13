CHESTERFIELD -- Police say a man driving a van tried to lure two children to get in his vehicle, and then followed them when they refused.
The children reported the incident to adults Monday morning and police are investigating it as a possible abduction attempt.
The children were walking to school Monday morning when a “dirty red van” approached, driven by a man described as having dark skin, police said.
The man reportedly asked the children if they wanted a ride to a house, but the children turned down the offer, according to police.
“After refusing, the van followed the children for a short time, then drove off,” police state.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Chesterfield Police Lt. Michael Bomba at 355-2000.
