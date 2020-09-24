Chesterfield police arrested a 60-year-old Connecticut man after a short chase on Route 63.
A man, later identified as Louis Mims, 60, of Connecticut, was seen knocking on the door of a Winchester Road home just after 11 a.m. Thursday, Chesterfield police said in a news release.
Mims then drove east on Winchester Road in a black SUV with Connecticut plates, toward the dead end in Pisgah Park.
A Chesterfield police officer said he saw Mims’ SUV drive across a lawn, park behind another house and try to get inside.
When the officer told Mims to stop, the officer said, he jumped back into his SUV, drove over a lawn chair and sped toward Route 63.
Mims drove north on Route 63, with the officer following. Chesterfield police chief Duane Chickering joined the chase, pursuing the SUV driver north on Twin Brook Road across Route 9.
The chase ended when the SUV driver hit a tree at the Y-shaped intersection of Streeter Hill Road and Pond Brook Road.
Police arrested Mims, and searched his car.
Mims has been charged with attempted burglary, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, driving without a license and misuse of plates.
He is being held for arraignment Friday in Cheshire County Superior Court.