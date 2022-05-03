Chesterfield police cruiser struck twice, school told to shelter in place Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save CHESTERFIELD -- The Chesterfield School was forced to shelter in place briefly early Tuesday afternoon as a vehicle fled from police onto the narrow Old Chesterfield Road near the school.At one point, the older model Chevrolet Silverado reached speeds of 70 mph, which prompted police to discontinue the pursuit, according to a statement issued by Chesterfield police.The driver was last reported traveling west on Route 9 toward Vermont at a high rate of speed. Chesterfield is in western Cheshire County and borders the Connecticut River.Police said the vehicle twice struck a police cruiser as police tried to approach the driver at the Ames Performance store shortly before 1 p.m.The vehicle had a Massachusetts registration, and initial calls said the driver and a passenger were acting suspiciously at another retailer, Howard's Leather. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Chesterfield Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Senate panel endorses $100 million fund for YDC victims Mom sentenced to prison for daughter's overdose death at Londonderry truck stop Ex-New York cop found guilty of assaulting police during U.S. Capitol riot +2 NYC judge declines to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme {{title}} Most Popular Mom sentenced to prison for daughter's overdose death at Londonderry truck stop Alabama man arrested in 1988 murder of 11-year-old Salem girl Autopsies Thursday after 'suspicious deaths' in Gorham Driver, allegedly impaired, crashes into state police cruiser Notary public agrees to resign, pay $2,000 following investigation by AG Two suspicious deaths reported in Gorham Hooksett man arrested after three-hour standoff Epping man charged with giving false information to police during YDC investigation Gorham deaths both ruled homicides Hooksett standoff after alleged domestic assault follows familiar pattern Request News Coverage