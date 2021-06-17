The Chesterfield man charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing hundreds of bullets at his neighbors has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
Michael Connarn, 43, is instead going to be staying at the New Hampshire State Prison Secure Psychiatric Unit for the time being after Judge David Ruoff determined he is too dangerous to be released.
“In his present state, make no mistake, Mr. Connarn is perhaps one of the most dangerous defendants this court has interacted with in 25 years,” Ruoff wrote.
Connarn regularly shouted at and threatened Ruoff during the pre-trial hearings in the case. He also attempted to represent himself in court, and at times refused to take part in the competency evaluations.
Two psychiatrists reported that Connarn is violent, aggressive, and a danger to others. He is also suffering from paranoid delusions, according to the psychiatric reports, and he refuses to take anti-psychotic medication. Ruoff’s order found that Connarn could be restored to competency with appropriate treatment. If, after a year, Connarn is mentally healthy enough to stand trial, the case could continue.
Connarn has been held by the state without bail since his October, 2018 arrest. According to court records, he started shooting at his neighbors Ty Zinn, and Zinn’s housemate Kevin Fluegge, after Connarn argued with Zinn about how fast Zinn was driving on the road.
Connarn’s mother called police the morning of the shooting, asking for state police to respond, as opposed to local police officers, according to Skahan’s affidavit. Connarn met officers with a cup of coffee and wanted to talk with police about a wide range of topics, according to court records.
“We talked about religion, the federal government, local police departments, and a few other issues,” Skahan wrote.
Zinn told police he was driving home from visiting his girlfriend in Massachusetts when he saw Connarn on the road walking his dog. Connarn flicked a cigarette at Zinn’s van, and Zinn stopped to find out why.
Zinn told Skahan that Connarn yelled at him about his speed, and when Zinn refused to get out of the van, Connarn started punching the driver’s side window. Zinn told police he heard what he believed was a gunshot as he drove away from Connarn.
Connarn told police that Zinn first shot at him, but according to Skahan’s affidavit, neither of Zinn’s guns had been recently fired when police inspected them after the shooting.
Connarn allegedly drove his truck onto Zinn’s property and began shooting up the van. Connarn said he shot out the tires and the engine block. As Zinn and his roommate, Kevin Fluegge, ran out into the woods behind the house, they saw gunshots hit the bark on the trees near them, according to the affidavit.