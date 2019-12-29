Chichester man charged in crash after collision with NHDOT pickup

Firefighters respond to a head-on collision involving a state Department of Transportation pickup truck early Saturday on Route 4 in Chichester. New Hampshire State Police said a Chichester man who struck the DOT truck faces DUI charges.

 Courtesy

CHICHESTER — A Chichester man was charged with driving under the influence after a head-on collision with a state Department of Transportation pickup, New Hampshire State Police said.

Dylan Beaudet, 25, was eastbound on Route 4 around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck the NHDOT pickup, state police said in a news release.

The NHDOT driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Beaudet, who was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI and DUI subsequent offense, state police said.

The road was closed for 2 1/2 hours after the crash, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact Trooper Kenneth McGrath at 603-223-4381 or Kenneth.McGrath@dos.nh.gov.

Sunday, December 29, 2019