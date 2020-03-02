A used-car dealer from Chichester will serve six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to money laundering charges.
Michael A. Albert, 52, of Chichester, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord to six months in federal prison for structuring cash deposits from his business, Mike’s Affordable Auto LLC, for the purpose of evading bank reporting requirements, money laundering, and evading reporting requirements related to cash transactions in excess of $10,000, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray announced Monday.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Albert ran a used-car business with locations in Chichester and Concord. According to Murray, Albert realized if he deposited cash in amounts more than $10,000, the bank was required to file reports of those transactions with the IRS. Albert structured cash deposits from his business in order to evade the reporting requirements imposed on the bank, while also accepting cash in amounts greater than $10,000 to purchase vehicles from a person who represented that the cash was proceeds of illegal drug trafficking. Albert also failed to file required forms with the IRS identifying cash receipts in his business in excess of $10,000.
Albert pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, 2019. In addition to serving six months in jail, Albert agreed to forfeit $434,201 in a related civil forfeiture proceeding.
“Federal bank reporting laws help to protect against money laundering and other financial crimes,” said Murray in a statement. “The defendant’s criminal activities, including laundering money that he believed to be drug proceeds, were serious offenses. Today’s sentence sends a message that those who commit financial crimes will face substantial consequences for their actions.”
“Federal laws that regulate the reporting of financial transactions are in place to detect and stop illegal activities. Michael Albert conducted transactions that were by design, intended to avoid such reporting requirements,” said IRS Special Agent In Charge Kristina O’Connell. “IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to enforcing these laws and will continue working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to investigate this type of criminal behavior.”