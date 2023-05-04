Protest at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station after a 30-year-old man acting erratically on a F subway train died on Monday, in New York City

A woman argues with a member of the New York Police Department during a protest Wednesday at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in New York.

 REUTERS

The death of a man who was placed in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a New York City subway train earlier this week has been ruled a homicide by the city’s medical examiner as calls for an arrest in the incident have intensified.

The deceased man, identified as 30-year-old Jordan Neely, died on Monday from a compression of the neck while riding on the F train in Manhattan, a spokesperson for the medical examiner said on Thursday, noting that homicide is not a ruling on intent or culpability. Neely, according to local media reports, was homeless.