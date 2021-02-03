Manchester police arrested a man late Tuesday on charges he assaulted a woman inside a Maple Street apartment, officials said.
Police responded to a report of a domestic altercation at 471 Maple St. just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing a possible fight and a woman screaming for help coming from one of the apartments, police said.
Officers knocked loudly on the door of the apartment and identified themselves as police but no one responded, officials said.
Believing there was an “immediate threat,” police forced their way into the apartment and found a man, identified as Kushmir Chaney, 44, standing in the middle of the room and a woman lying on the floor beside him.
According to police, the woman reportedly said she and Chaney knew each other and had gotten into an altercation when he grabbed her by the throat, which impeded her breathing, causing her to fall to the floor.
Chaney was arrested on a second-degree assault charge.