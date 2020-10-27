MANCHESTER -- A city man is facing a reckless conduct charge, after police say he fired two shots into the air outside a Manchester residence Monday night.
According to Manchester police, officers responded to the area of 332 Concord St. around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, police determined a man identified as Carlos Rodriguez may have been involved.
According to police, Rodriguez was believed to have gone into the building at 297 Concord St. Officers established a perimeter, and a short time later Rodriguez exited the front door.
According to police, a preliminary investigation determined there was an altercation, and Rodriguez is alleged to have fired two shots into the air prior to going inside.
Rodriguez was charged with reckless conduct and released on personal recognizance bail. A court date has yet to be determined.
This is the second incident involving gunfire in Manchester in four days. Three people were shot on Friday night in the Queen City, just blocks from downtown.
Manchester police received a call reporting gunfire around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, near the intersection of Auburn Street and Union Street, near the Dollar Deluxe corner store.
Police found three people had been shot. All three were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
In a statement, police said the shooting was not random. Police are still investigating.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.