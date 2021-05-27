A Manchester man has been arrested in connection with a hoax bomb scare that prompted the evacuation of a Queen City high school in April, police said.
Police arrested Christopher Mathieson, 35, without incident Thursday morning on a charge of placement of simulated explosives and he is being held on preventative detention.
On April 12, Manchester High School Central administrators reported a suspicious device that was “taped up with wires sticking out,” according to a statement from city police.
A custodian located a “strange” object near the steps of the courtyard, police said in a statement. It was described as an enclosed container wrapped in black electrical tape with a wire under the tape, police said.
Officers closed streets near the school after the device was reported to them about 12:35 p.m.
The school, which was in remote learning status at the time of the incident, was evacuated, along with neighboring buildings. A state police bomb squad was called in and “disrupted” the device with a loud bang, according to Manchester police.
Investigators later determined the device was a hoax and cleared the area.
The incident is under investigation, anyone with information can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.