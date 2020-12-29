Police have arrested a Manchester man in connection with a shooting on Hall Street that occurred last week.
Around 9 a.m. on Dec. 23, Manchester police responded to 515 Hall St. for a report of a shooting.
Officers spoke with a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The man told police people knocked on his door, and a man identified by Manchester police as Antonio Grullon, 48, of Manchester reportedly forced his way in and an altercation followed.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment.
Grullon was arrested Tuesday on charges of first degree assault, criminal threatening, simple assault, burglary, and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Grullon is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.