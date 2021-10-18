A Manchester man faces negligent homicide charges in the drowning death of a 1-year-old baby two years ago at the Manchester Econo Lodge, police announced Monday.
Patrick Conway, 25, was indicted late last month by a Hillsborough County grand jury. The indictment alleges he did not provide proper care to the baby -- identified in court papers as S.H. -- after placing her in a bathtub.
If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of 10 to 30 years in state prison. He is already behind bars; Manchester police said he is being jailed in an unspecified state on unspecified charges that are not related to the death.
According to previous media accounts, the girl was 1 year old at the time, and her mother, Tehya Marie Charbonneau, entrusted her to a friend when she went to work.
She was staying at the Econo Lodge on Hancock Street at the time. The hotel is often used as short-term lodging for people facing housing issues.
An autopsy was conducted, but officials at the time said they needed further tests before determining a cause of death. On Monday, police said the cause of death was drowning.
The baby died Oct. 7, 2019, unable to regain consciousness at a local hospital.
"This was very difficult for the Manchester officers who first responded that day, as well as everyone involved in the case," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.
He said detectives and officers worked tirelessly on the case.