A city man faces riot and drug charges in connection with a fight on the West Side earlier this month.
On Thursday, Manchester police arrested Brandon Lesage, 21, charging him in
connection with an incident that happened on Laval St. earlier this month.
Just before midnight on Jan. 7, shortly before midnight, Manchester police responded to several calls for gunshots heard in the area of 25 Laval St. Upon arrival officers determined a fight occurred between several people, with one man firing a gun.
Police said that man, identified as Carlos Marsach, 20, was arrested earlier this month and charged with reckless conduct.
Police say they later determined Lesage was also involved in the initial confrontation. He has now been charged with riot.
Lesage was found to have an active warrant out on him for possession of a controlled drug. He received personal recognizance bail for the drug charge and a $2000 cash bail for the riot charge.
A date for his arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court has yet to be scheduled.
The incident remains under investigation and more arrests may follow, police said.