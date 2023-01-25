A city man has been indicted by a Hillsborough County – Northern District Grand Jury in connection with a road-rage murder in Manchester last fall, officials said.
Tyrese Harris, 22, has been indicted in connection with the death of Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on October 29, 2022, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a news release.
Harris was indicted on one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Cardakovic by shooting him, and one alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing his death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting him.
Harris was also indicted on one count of reckless conduct for driving his vehicle, a deadly weapon, recklessly, and one count of falsifying physical evidence for destroying, concealing or removing the handgun used to shoot and kill Cardakovic in order to impair its verity or availability in an investigation.
Police say Cardakovic was shot and killed after he exited his truck and approached another car at a busy intersection on So. Willow Street, in front of the Mall of New Hampshire.
Harris has claimed self-defense, noting that Cardakovic, who was in a large truck, sounded his horn, tried to open the door of Harris’s Honda SUV, spat on Harris and grabbed his shirt.
But Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi ruled that deadly force was not necessary. Harris could have rolled up his window and kept his doors locked, shown his gun or driven away, Nicolosi wrote.
Harris continues to be held without bail. Arraignment on these indictments will be scheduled in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District.