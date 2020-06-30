MANCHESTER -- A city man is facing charges of resisting arrest and assault, after Manchester police say he yelled profanities and threw a water bottle at two officers stopped at a red light Sunday night.
Michael Babcock, 31, was arrested on multiple charges including simple assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and violation of bail, Manchester police said.
According to police, two officers were stopped at a red light in the area of Union and Auburn streets around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when Babcock approached their cruiser and started yelling profanities at them.
Police said the officers told Babcock several times they had no business with him and ordered him out of the roadway, but police reported he allegedly grew hostile and threw a full water bottle off one of the cruiser’s windows.
Babcock then resisted arrest, attempting to bite one of the officers, police said. He was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.