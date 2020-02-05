MANCHESTER — City police are investigating after a man showed up at a Manchester hospital Wednesday seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Manchester police, the man entered Catholic Medical Center around 4:20 p.m. with a gunshot wound to a leg.
“It does not appear to be self-inflicted and the victim is not cooperating with police,” said Manchester police public information officer Heather Hamel in a statement.
Hamel said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 668-8711 or the Crimeline at 624-4040.