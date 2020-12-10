Several Manchester drivers discovered their catalytic converters stolen on Sunday morning after retrieving their cars from snow-emergency parking at JFK Coliseum and the West Side Ice Arena, police said.
City police say at least 22 catalytic converters have been stolen from parked cars in the city in the past two months.
Catalytic converters, the part of a car's exhaust system that cleans certain harmful compounds out of car's emissions, can be costly to replace — and drivers must have one to get a state inspection sticker.
Al Pike, owner of D&P Undercar in Manchester, said the price of replacing a catalytic converter can range from about $350, to up to $1,500 for trucks with dual-exhausts.
"There's platinum in there, palladium and rhodium," Pike explained, and a chemical reaction between those metals and the car's exhaust render dangerous compounds harmless.
The metals that facilitate that reaction are thieves' targets, Pike said.
"They're after the precious metals."
Luis Gonzalez, owner of LG Exhaust in Manchester, said thieves probably cannot make much money selling catalytic converters. Gonzalez said he might pay $180 for a secondhand catalytic converter from a reputable seller, but people buying stolen catalytic converters would more likely pay between $30 and $50.
"They sell it for peanuts," Gonzalez said. "The damage they're doing to the car is more than what they get
In a news release Thursday, Manchester police said the department is investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts. Police say the converters were taken from cars parked at businesses around the city, as well as from the snow emergency parking sites at the JFK Coliseum and the West Side Ice Arena on Saturday.
Police are trying to identify two people shown on surveillance video, who were riding bicycles near a South Beech Street business on Nov. 23, around the time a catalytic converter was stolen from a car there. Police are looking for more surveillance video.