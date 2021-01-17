A city woman was arrested Sunday after Manchester police claim she attacked a man with a knife.
According to Manchester police, around 10:45 a.m. Sunday officers responded to 390 Cedar St. for the report of an assault involving a knife.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with a non-life threatening laceration to his neck.
A female suspect was identified and located a short time later at the Family Dollar store on Valley St. by police. Amanda Montplaisir, 34, of Manchester was taken into custody and charged with first degree assault.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711, or the Manchester Police Crime Line at 624-4040.