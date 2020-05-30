Violence that was spawned in Minneapolis after a black man died while a white police officer knelt on his neck spread across the nation Saturday with confrontations and protests in many major cities.
The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War II after four nights of civil unrest.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the deployment was necessary because outside agitators were using protests over the death of George Floyd to sow chaos, and that he expected the demonstrations to become fiercer.
From Minneapolis to major cities including Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Washington, protesters clashed with police in a rising tide of anger over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement.
Curfews were instituted in several cities on Saturday night.
“We are under assault,” Walz, a first-term governor elected from Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, said Saturday. “Order needs to be restored. ... We will use our full strength of goodness and righteousness to make sure this ends.”
The Republican Trump administration suggested civil disturbances were being orchestrated by the political left.
“In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized and driven by anarchic and left extremist groups — far-left extremist groups — using antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from outside the state to promote violence,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.
In an extraordinary move, the Pentagon said it put military units on a four-hour alert to be ready if requested by Walz to help keep the peace.
Violence escalated in Minneapolis and elsewhere despite the announcement of criminal charges filed against Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen in video footage kneeling on Floyd’s neck on Monday.
Chauvin was arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Three other officers fired from the police department with Chauvin on Tuesday are under criminal investigation in the case, prosecutors said.
The graphic video of Floyd’s arrest — captured by an onlooker’s cellphone as he repeatedly groaned, “Please, I can’t breathe” before becoming motionless — triggered an outpouring of rage that civil rights activists said has long simmered in Minneapolis and cities across the country .
In Washington, police and Secret Service agents deployed in force around the White House before dozens of demonstrators gathered across the street in Lafayette Square.
President Donald Trump said on Saturday that if demonstrators had breached the fence, “they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons I have ever seen.”
In Atlanta, Bernice King, the youngest daughter of slain civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., urged people to go home after more than 1,000 protesters marched to the state capitol and blocked traffic on an interstate highway.
The demonstration turned violent at points. Fires burned near the CNN Center, the network’s headquarters, and windows were smashed at its lobby.
Several vehicles were torched, including at least one police car.
Protesters also took to the streets in other cities, including Denver, Houston, Oakland, and Louisville, Ky.
Floyd, a Houston native who had worked security for a nightclub, was arrested on suspicion of trying to pass counterfeit money at a store to buy cigarettes on Monday evening. Police said he was unarmed.
An employee who called for help had told a police dispatcher that the suspect appeared to be intoxicated.