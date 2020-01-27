CLAREMONT — A Pleasant Street man could be headed to New Hampshire State Prison now that he’s been charged with two counts of disseminating private sexual images.
Justin Lamontagne, 31, of 55 Pleasant St., Apt. 306, was indicted last week by a grand jury convened in the Sullivan Superior Court in Newport.
According to the indictments, Lamontagne obtained video of the alleged victim, a woman, that shows her fully or partially exposed. Lamontagne reportedly obtained the video under circumstances in which a reasonable person would know that the victim wanted the video to remain private, according to the indictment.
Lamontagne allegedly shared the video with two other men, according to the indictments. The alleged victim did not consent to having the videos shared, and the indictments state that Lamontagne shared the videos in order to harass the victim.
Lamontagne is currently free on personal recognizance bail.
In December, Sullivan Superior Court Judge Brian Tucker ruled that people sharing revenge porn do not enjoy First Amendment protections. Tucker was ruling in the unrelated case of Chad Boardman, a 43-year-old Claremont man also charged with disseminating private sexual images. Boardman is slated to go to trial in March.