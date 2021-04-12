Claremont police have one man in custody after shots were fired in the city Monday morning.
Kevin Dooley, 30, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, both class B felonies.
Police were called to Pleasant Valley Estates mobile home park on Madison Place off Paddy Hollow Road shortly after 7 a.m. for a reported disturbance with shots fired.
According to police, there was an altercation between two people, and shots were fired from a shotgun and a handgun.
Police retrieved at least one weapon from the scene, according to a satement released Monday night.
Dooley was arrested and is being held without bail at the Sullivan County House of Corrections in Unity.
He’s scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday in the Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport.
Claremont Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective Sergeant Justin Laffin of the Claremont Police Department at 542-7010.