Lebanon police arrested a Claremont man on charges he sexually assaulted multiple children in three different Upper Valley towns.
Tori Bonner, 20, is charged with three counts of felonious sexual assault and one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault for alleged acts that took place earlier this year in Lebanon, Enfield and Canaan.
Police said the charges are related to three girls who range in age from 11 to 15.
Of the four charges, the three felonious sexual assault charges are for the alleged assaults of victims between 13 and 15. The aggravated felonious sexual assault charge is for the victim under 13. That charge carries a potential enhanced sentence if Bonner is convicted.
According to police, the three-town investigation started in July.
Bonner, of 68 Bowker St., in Claremont, was ordered held at the Grafton County House of Corrections on $10,000 cash bail after he was arrested late last week.
Assistant Graft County Attorney Amanda Jacobson successfully moved to have the arrest warrant and probable cause statements sealed because the investigating officer included the full names of the three girls by mistake.