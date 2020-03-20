A Claremont man already facing charges that he shared revenge porn depicting an ex-girlfriend is now charged with stalking a man and woman.
Norman Chapman, 29, of Spofford Street was due for an arraignment last week in Sullivan Superior Court in Newport on charges of stalking and criminal mischief, according to court records. He was ordered to be freed on personal recognizance bail with prohibitions against contacting the alleged victims.
Chapman was arrested earlier this month on charges out of Keene for allegedly sharing revenge porn of a woman he had been dating.
The alleged stalking incident took place in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when Chapman and a group of people were four-wheeling off Cat Hole Road, according to the affidavit filed in court by Claremont police officer Alexander Kelsey.
A 24-year-old woman in the group told police she had fallen and then became uncomfortable when Chapman responded to her, according to the affidavit. Police said the woman told them that this sparked a panic attack.
The woman called a male friend, who arrived to pick up her and another woman and bring them home, according to the report.
They first drove to Tremont Street where they dropped off one woman, and the remaining man and woman were approached by Chapman, who apparently had followed them from Cat Hole Road, according to the affidavit.
Police said the 34-year-old man reported that he put his pistol in his lap and drove off, but was followed by a car with a group of men including Chapman.
When the car stopped at Pleasant Street, Chapman allegedly got out of his car and tried to pick a fight with the driver, kicking the car and punching a window, according to the affidavit. Police said the alleged victim told them Chapman did more than $2,000 in damage to his car.
Part of the bail order filed in court requires Chapman to adhere to a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, according to court records.