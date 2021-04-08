Claremont police are warning parents to watch their children online after a city man was indicted on new charges of distributing child sex abuse images.
“We are currently seeing an uptick in these kinds of cases and are encouraging parents to sit down and talk with their children about internet safety,” said Deputy Police Chief Mark Grasso.
Thomas Seaward, 44, was originally arrested and charged in November on charges of possession of child sex abuse images and illegal use of computers, according to police.
Investigators in Claremont and with the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children focused on Seaward, who was at the time also a suspect in a CyberTip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation continued after his initial arrest, and police found evidence that Seaward shared child sex abuse images using social media applications, according to court records. He’s now indicted on two felony distribution charges, as well as one count of possession.