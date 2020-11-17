The Claremont man who supplied the fatal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl to a woman pregnant with twins pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.
Christopher Santolucito, 36, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl, death resulting, second degree assault, and falsifying physical evidence for the death of Lebanon's Kacey Grizzaffi, 22, who died in February.
Grizzaffi was pregnant with twins when she overdosed in the bathroom at Birney’s Mini Mart in Claremont on Feb. 21. Grizzaffi was using the drugs she bought from Santolucito, according to court records.
First responders tried to revive Grizzaffi in the store, but those attempts failed, according to police. Autopsy results revealed that she died as a result of fentanyl toxicity, according to police.
Police went through Grizzaffi’s cell phone records, and linked her whereabouts to available video surveillance before identifying Santolucito as the man who allegedly sold her the fatal doses of drugs, according to police.
In June, police also arrested Amber Brusco, 36, for her alleged role in Grizzaffi’s death.
Brusco was arrested after investigators developed information from a search of cell phone records showing her link to the overdose. She entered into a plea agreement last month on a charge of selling heroin, and was sentenced to 3½ to 7 years.
Santolucito was sentenced to 10 to 20 years for the death resulting charge, but five years off the maximum is being suspended. His remaining counts all carry 3½- to 7-year prison sentences, running concurrently.