A Claremont man charged with tampering with video surveillance evidence in an arson investigation is going to jail for 90 days instead of 12 months after it was learned in court on Tuesday that police switched off their body cams when talking to him.
Alan Welch, 36, of 42 Elm St., pleaded guilty earlier this year after being indicted on one count of falsifying physical evidence after he allegedly erased video surveillance that may have connected him to the crime, according to Claremont Police Capt. Stephen Lee’s report.
Welsh was supposed to be sentenced in March, but his case was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During his sentencing hearing held via video conference, Welch’s attorney, Anthony Dipadova, said Claremont officers shut off their body cameras when the spoke to Welch during the July 2019 arson investigation.
“They went into Mr. Welch’s house and talked to him, they turned off body cameras in violation of the law,” Dipadova said.
RSA 105-D states that police body cameras must remain turned on throughout each individual call for service. There are exceptions under the law, such as when a person requests it be turned off. In case of an exception, police must make a note of why the camera was turned off in each instance.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway declined to discuss the officers’ actions to turn off their cameras, saying he would not second-guess the officers.
“The evidence in a case is always a factor in a case,” Hathaway said.
Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase declined to comment.
Police and firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at an apartment house on West Terrace Street on the night of July 13. Instead of a building fire, Officer Shalyn Spencer found a Kawasaki motorcycle parked behind the building that was fully engulfed in flames, Lee wrote.
Police learned that the motorcycle belonged to Jason Carrier, who lived in the basement apartment of the building with his girlfriend Christine Paquette, Lee wrote. The couple had left the property a few days before the motorcycle fire because a kitchen fire in their apartment forced them to leave, according to Lee.
According to Lee’s report, Carrier and Paquette have a contentious history with Alan Welch and his wife, Naomi Welch. Carrier reportedly had a protective order taken out against him by the Carriers, but it had yet to be served when the fire was reported, according to Assistant County Attorney Justin Hersh.
Fire investigators found large punctures in the motorcycle’s gas tank, and surmised someone used a sharp object to punch the holes and then light the gasoline to start the fire, Lee wrote. Alan Welch, who Lee noted was wearing a knife on his belt when he talked to police, offered to let officers view video taken by his security surveillance cameras, Lee wrote.
Alan Welch told police that he did not know how to get the video off his system, or how to make a copy to give to officers. Lee wrote that the video showed the West Terrace building from Welch’s property.
Welch can be seen that night letting his dogs out, and the children in the house can be seen going in and out. In the moments before the fire reportedly started, Welch was seen stepping off the porch. Welch started skipping the video ahead by 20-second intervals as the officers watched this section and started playing it again in real time once he was seen back on the porch and calling 911 about the fire, Lee wrote.
Police went back to Welch the next day to talk to him about the video. At that time he told officers the system “fritzed” and all the data and video was lost, Lee wrote. He refused to let police have the DVR players to attempt to retrieve the video, according to Lee.
Police obtained a search warrant to take several large knives and the DVRs and other video surveillance equipment in the house. When they got there they found that the equipment had been removed.
“It’s gone,” Welch said before going to meet with an attorney, Lee wrote.
Police took the knives, and they also found several pieces of burned paper towels, according to Lee.
Judge Brian Tucker said Tuesday Welch is not likely to reoffend. Welch will receive treatment for alcohol misuse as part of his sentence.