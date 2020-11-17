A Claremont man allegedly beat his neighbor with an aluminum baseball bat during a dispute over her barking dog, and is being held on attempted murder and other charges.
“It’s been 11 months of just bottled up (expletive) and I have the bat because I don’t trust the dog,” Brady Young, 27, told police on Monday night.
Young allegedly hit his neighbor, Wendy Mitchell, 53, on the porch of the Factory Street apartment building where they live.
According to the police affidavit filed in court, Young told police he had been working with his landlord on issues with the dog since Mitchell and her pet moved into the apartment.
Young told police that he was afraid his parents, with whom he lives, would be hurt by Mitchell’s dog.
He went to her door Monday evening with the baseball bat to have a conversation about the dog, according to the affidavit.
Young told police he wanted to clear the air about the issue, but it ended with the two yelling at each other and Mitchell pushing Young. He responded by striking her repeatedly with the bat, according to the affidavit.
Young also told police that he wanted to intimidate his neighbor with the bat, according to the affidavit.
“I was just striking wherever,” Young said.
Police arrived and found Mitchell bleeding from a large cut on her head, and Young standing on the porch with the bat, according to the affidavit. Young initially resisted police orders to get off the porch and was eventually tasered, the affidavit said.
Mitchell was taken to Valley Regional Hospital for her injuries, which will require surgery, according to the affidavit.
Young is being held at the Sullivan County House of Corrections in Unity without bail on charges of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.