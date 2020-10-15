Claremont police say a man pulled off the first of four robberies by taking advantage of a crisis situation involving an armed and distraught man that had police tied up.
“That’s been our theory right along, it was obvious our resources were stretched thin,” said Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase.
Nathan Lane, 32, is charged with four counts of robbery, and one count each of attempted robbery, theft, and attempted theft, for the Aug. 27 robbery at the Wall Street CVS, an Aug. 29 robbery at the same CVS, a Sept. 15 robbery at the Pleasant Street Cumberland Farms store, and a Sept. 16 robbery at the Pleasant Street Family Dollar.
Police arrested Lane on Thursday. Chase said the investigation is ongoing into the exact circumstances of the robberies. Chase said Lane got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in each robbery. Chase did not state what type of weapon Lane used for the robberies, but said he did not brandish a firearm.
“It is not alleged he used a firearm,” Chase said.
On the day of the first robbery, police were dealing with an armed standoff in the area of North and Chellis streets as an armed and agitated man was reportedly going through a mental health crisis. Police closed down the area and officers stayed on sight for several hours.
As the situation started around 10 a.m. that day, police sent word through its CODE Red app to have people avoid the area. Residents reported on social media seeing police with assault rifles staging at Barnes Park.
That afternoon, as most of the town’s attention was focused on the police presence on North Street, Lane allegedly went to the Wall Street CVS, across the road from the Claremont Police Station, and committed the robbery, according to Chase.
“Our resources were extremely tapped,” Chase said.
Lane was arrested on Sept. 26 in an incident in which he allegedly assaulted another man with a baseball bat, according to court records. Chase said that incident appears to be unrelated to the robberies. Lane was out on bail in that matter after being charged with second degree assault when he was arrested Thursday.
He is due to be arranged in the Sullivan Superior Court in Newport on Friday. In the meantime he is being held at the Sullivan County House of Corrections in Unity.