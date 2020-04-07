A Claremont man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a developmentally delayed teenager wants out of jail early, despite the sentence he accepted as part of his negotiated plea agreement.
Barrett Hodgdon, 47, is serving a 5- to 15-year state prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault. This week, he petitioned Sullivan Superior Court Judge Brian Tucker to reduce his sentence by suspending one year on the grounds that he completed the sex offender treatment program.
Hodgdon maintains in the motion he filed in court that he has not only completed the program, but he’s remained of good behavior behind bars and stayed drug-free.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway is opposing this move for Hodgdon to get out early. Hathaway said Tuesday the agreement with Hodgdon does not allow for a suspension of prison time.
“There’s no provision for him to be released early,” Hathaway said.
When Hodgdon agreed to enter into the plea agreement in February of 2017, the state agreed to drop additional charged of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. Conviction on all charges could have put Hodgdon away for decades. Completing the sex offender treatment program was part of the negotiated plea that Hodgdon entered into in 2017, according to court records.
Hathaway said the letter of the agreement needs to stick. He’s joined in opposing the early release by the mother of Hodgdon’s victim. Hathaway has said the plea agreement was sought in part to spare the victim from having to testify.
Hodgdon was arrested in October of 2016 and police have reported that the assaults took place in Claremont in August of 2016. The alleged victim is known to Hodgdon, and he reportedly knew and understood that the teen had a developmental disability at the time of the assaults. The assaults were disclosed to a family member, who then contacted police.
Tucker heard arguments this week in the Newport court, with Hodgdon appearing via video conference. A ruling in the case is pending.