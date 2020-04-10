A Claremont woman who pleaded guilty to stealing clothes from a Walpole discount store is going to prison after she pleaded guilty to two felony charges.
Theresa A. Helie, 52, was sentenced to 2-4 years in the New Hampshire State Prison after she pleaded guilty in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene to two counts of theft by unauthorized taking with two prior theft convictions and one count of driving after being declared a habitual motor vehicle offender, according to court records.
Helie was arrested in July after police watched her fill a handbag with clothes at the Mr. G’s Liquidation Center in Walpole, according to an affidavit filed in court by Walpole Police Officer Raymond Gosetti. Police were called to the store on July 11 and management showed Gosetti a surveillance video of a woman identified as Helie taking clothes from the racks.
Gosetti reported that Helie would put clothes in a shopping cart, but when no one appeared to be looking she would duck down under the clothes racks. When she came up again, the clothes were no longer in the cart, and her handbag appeared more full, according to Gosetti.
The store’s management called Gosetti the next day to report Helie had returned. Gosetti reported watching Helie through a one-way mirror in the store and that he watched Helie again fill her bag.
Gosetti found her outside the store at her car, with the bag full of clothes and no receipts for the items, he reported. Helie claimed she had paid for the clothes. She declined to say if she drove herself to the store and Gosetti learned she had a suspended driver’s license.
Though she was charged with misdemeanors for the thefts in Mr. G’s, which is punishable by up to one year in jail, prosecutors added the felony theft charges based on her two prior convictions.
Helie will serve two consecutive sentences of 2-4 four years for one count of theft and the one count of driving as a habitual offender. She will also have a 3- to 6-year sentence for the other theft charge suspended for the next 10 years. She will receive 49 days credit for time served prior to the plea agreement.