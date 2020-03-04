The Claremont woman who helped her boyfriend hide evidence after a stabbing was sentenced to three years of probation on Wednesday.
During a hearing in Sullivan Superior Court in Newport, Kassidy Briere, 22, of 4 Heritage Drive pleaded guilty to one count of falsifying physical evidence. She was sentenced to one to three years in state prison, but that term is suspended for three years, according to court records.
Briere’s boyfriend, Alex Corbosiero, 24, accused of stabbing a person, is wanted on warrants for his connection to the May incident.
According to police, the stabbing followed a fight over a $50 debt.
Police were called to the apartment complex on Heritage Drive on May 13 when a resident reported hearing a fight, according to Capt. Stephen Lee’s affidavit. Witnesses saw a car driving away, and police were able to track it to Valley Regional Hospital, Lee wrote.
There, they found Christopher Bradford, 25, with a stab wound to his leg. Bradford initially did not want to be a “rat,” Lee wrote. Eventually he told police that he went to Briere’s apartment to collect $50 from Corbosiero, police said. Bradford told police that Corbosiero stabbed him in the leg with a kitchen knife during a fight over the money, Lee wrote.
Police tracked Briere and Corbosiero to another apartment at Sugar River Mills.
Police said Briere told them that someone had broken into her apartment and that Corbosiero scuffled with the person who broke in. She denied knowing about any stabbing, according to Lee.
Briere and Corbosiero allegedly went to a relative’s apartment, showered and changed their clothes, and threw out the clothes they had been wearing, according to Lee.
Police found a trash bag containing clothing and a knife that matched a description.
In 2014, Corbosiero was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a Springfield, Vt., shooting, according to a report in the Rutland Herald. Last year, Corbosiero was allegedly kidnapped by two other men and was allegedly forced to burglarize a home in Ludlow, Vt., according to an Associated Press report.