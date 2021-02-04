A store clerk at a Hampton gas station took matters into his own hands when police say he fired a gun during a struggle with alleged thieves early Thursday morning.
According to Hampton police, two teenagers were arrested on charges stemming from the alleged robbery at the Speedway station on Lafayette Road.
Cameron Ayers, 19, of North Hampton, is charged with robbery, resisting arrest or detention, unlawful possession of alcohol, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and loitering and prowling.
James Dustin, 18, of Hampton, faces two counts of loitering and prowling, unlawful possession of alcohol, resisting arrest or detention and criminal trespass.
Police said the two were arrested following an investigation that began when officers were called to the gas station around 2 a.m. after employees reported that a group of people had stolen alcohol from the store.
Officers who were in the area responded quickly and were told that a struggle had ensued between the clerk and one of the suspects in the parking lot who was later identified as Ayers.
Police said that during the scuffle and theft, Ayers pulled out what the clerk believed was a handgun. The clerk then withdrew from the scuffle and grabbed a gun that he had on him because of the perceived threat from Ayers, according to police, who said Ayers had been armed with a pellet gun.
The clerk fired once at the vehicle, police said. The pair then allegedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
Police from North Hampton, Seabrook and troopers from New Hampshire State Police responded to assist with the search for the teens.
At 2:42 a.m., Hampton police were notified by a resident on Towle Avenue who reported that two men were allegedly going through vehicles in her driveway.
They allegedly took off when officers arrived at the scene, but Ayers was caught a short time later. Police said he was found with drug paraphernalia, items taken from a vehicle, and tools typically used for break-ins.
Shortly after Ayers was arrested, a state police dog found Dustin, who was taken into custody in a backyard off of Academy Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
In addition to charges related to Thursday’s incident, police said Dustin was also wanted on a warrant issued by Hampton police alleging criminal trespass last year. A probation detainer was also placed on Dustin as he was on probation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 929-4444. Anonymous tips can also be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 929-1222.
This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by police, who said the clerk fired a gun and that Ayers was armed with a pellet gun.