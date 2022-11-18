WASHINGTON - Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning in the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other associates of the extremist group, capping the highest-profile prosecution to arise from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The trial of Rhodes - a former Army paratrooper and Yale Law graduate who has become one of the most visible figures of the far-right anti-government movement - poses a major test of the Biden Justice Department's strategy of countering domestic terrorism and Attorney General Merrick Garland's vow to hold "all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law."