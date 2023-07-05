USA-WHITEHOUSE/COCAINE

A general view of the West Wing of the White House, where over the Fourth of July holiday weekend cocaine was discovered in an entry area where visitors place electronics and other belongings before taking tours, in Washington, U.S. July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON -- The cocaine discovered in the White House on Sunday was found in a cubby hole in the entry area of the West Wing where visitors place electronics and other belongings before taking a tour, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Secret Service is investigating who would have come through that area at the time to determine the source of the substance.