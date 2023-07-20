Laura Kempton

Laura Kempton was 23 when she was murdered in Portsmouth in 1981.

 PORTSMOUTH POLICE

PORTSMOUTH — After 42 years, the murder of 23-year-old Laura Kempton in her Chapel Street apartment in 1981 is considered solved, thanks to technology and advanced DNA testing, Portsmouth Police and the Attorney General announced Wednesday.

Ronney James Lee, who was 21 at the time, has been identified as her killer.

Ronney Lee

Ronney James Lee has been identified as the killer of Laura Kempton of Portsmouth in 1981. He had several run-ins with police in the early 1980s.He died of a cocaine overdose in 2005.