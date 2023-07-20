PORTSMOUTH — After 42 years, the murder of 23-year-old Laura Kempton in her Chapel Street apartment in 1981 is considered solved, thanks to technology and advanced DNA testing, Portsmouth Police and the Attorney General announced Wednesday.
Ronney James Lee, who was 21 at the time, has been identified as her killer.
Lee died in 2005 at age 45 from a cocaine overdose. He had a history of breaking into apartments in Portsmouth, according to a report issued by the Attorney General’s Office.
“We understand today is bitttersweet for Ms. Kempton’s family and all those she left behind. Today is a day of relief and closure, but also a difficult day. When cases go cold that only exacerbates the pain and trauma,” said state Attorney General John Formella at a news conference at City Hall.
Formella congratulated Portsmouth police and the AG’s Cold Case Unit, who worked in the “relentless pursuit of justice.”
“I hope it will also send a message that we will never stop working these cases and never forget about these victims and we will never stop looking for new leads and technologies to solve these cases.”
A family member from Prince Edward Island, where Kempton came from, declined to comment out of respect to Kempton relatives in Canada and on the New Hampshire Seacoast.
A report of the investigation revealed details of a brutal crime once thought to be the work of a serial killer. But Formella said there is no evidence to suggest that Lee might have also been responsible for killing Tammy Little, a student at the same beauty school that Kempton attended who was murdered in a similar manner in Portsmouth a year later.
An autopsy revealed that Kempton, then a student at Portsmouth Beauty School, died of massive head trauma, consistent with being struck by a blunt object. Evidence collected by a police officer, who discovered her body in 1981 while attempting to serve a court summons, showed years later that the suspect was male. Kempton died before, during or after Lee raped or attempted to rape her, according to the report.
Investigators pursued hundreds of leads and potential suspects over four decades without identifying the killer. Last year, authorities used forensic genetic genealogy technology to analyze samples recovered from the scene more than 41 years ago. That, plus additional evidence from the scene analyzed earlier this year, identified Lee as the killer.
Their conclusions were based on information from police reports, interviews with witnesses, photographs of the scene and forensic analysis of blood, DNA and fingerprints. The case is now closed and listed as “solved.”
An online obituary said Lee lived in Manchester for the last 15 years of his life.
Formella said that if Lee were alive today, he would be charged with first-degree murder for knowingly causing Kempton’s death while committing or attempting aggravated felonious sexual assault and for purposely killing her by striking her head with a blunt object.
On the morning of Sept. 28, 1981, Portsmouth police officer Ron Grivois attempted to serve Kempton with a court summons for parking meter violations. He found one of the panels on the front door leading to her apartment missing and saw a body lying on the floor, the legs visible and bound by a cord, and blood spattered on the far wall of the apartment.
Investigators found the apartment ransacked, with signs of a struggle in the living room/bedroom area. Her legs were tied with an electric blanket, and a kitchen phone cord encircled her neck. There was a large amount of blood on the rug beneath Kempton’s head and a pattern of blood stains on the wall in an upward angle. Next to her body they found a cigarette butt on the floor and a glass wine bottle believed to be the perpetrator’s weapon.
An autopsy that afternoon attributed her death to “a severe beating about the head,” with massive trauma, lacerations to her forehead, and extensive skull fractures. She was believed to have died at 2:30 a.m.
She was described by friends and associates as “an outgoing free spirit with a big personality and a love for new wave fashion,” who often went out with friends and was actively dating, according to the AG’s report. No evidence indicated that Lee and Kempton knew each other, Formella said.
Lee ultimately was identified through Identifinders International, using a public genetic genealogy data base.
Lee, who was born in 1960, served in the U.S. Army until May 1981. He worked as a security guard at Liberty Mutual in Portsmouth from June 1981 until August 1982.
Between 1982 and 1983, he was linked to four residential burglaries and one commercial burglary. In 1987, he was convicted of charges stemming from a burglary in Keene that included the sexual assault of a woman who was home at the time.