CONCORD — The families of victims rallied outside Attorney General John Formella’s office Tuesday to demand action on their unsolved cases.
About three dozen surviving relatives of victims in 10 different cold cases huddled together under tents at times in the driving rain, hoping to keep these tragic stories of their loved ones alive.
Trish Haynes was first reported missing in July 2018. One year later, her remains were recovered submerged in a Grafton pond, three-tenths of a mile from the home where she was last seen alive.
Five years later, no arrests have been made.
Valorie Haynes-Alvarez, her great aunt, said part of the problem is turnover in the AG's staff.
“We keep getting new investigators and we need them to go back to the beginning of the case and not just look at the most recent notes. You are not going to get anywhere that way,” she said.
Chloe French, an advocate for Trish’s family from Canterbury, wore a sign that read, “John Formella. Do your job.”
“I think if they were capable, we would be seeing results. There has been no correspondence whatsoever,” French said.
Phelicia Coulter of Center Barnstead said her niece lived with Trish Haynes before her disappearance.
Coulter, who said she has been a licensed nursing assistant since she was 15, said, “If I screw up or don’t do my job, there’s a complaint filed and I am hauled before the Board of Nursing. You don’t do your job and there are no consequences at all.”
Maura Murray vanished in 2004 after crashing her car in a snowbank in Haverhill.
Her sister, Julie, questioned why the state hasn’t asked for help from other agencies with leads that family members pass on to investigators “all the time.”
“Why not call the FBI in? Why is New Hampshire so protective of its cases?” she asked.
Turning up the heat
Ken Dionne of New Boston was here Tuesday for his younger sister, Roberta Miller of Gilford, who was killed on Halloween night 13 years ago.
He urged those attending to stay in touch and keep the pressure on.
“There is strength in numbers. We need to embarrass them,” Dionne said. “They don’t advocate for us.”
Organizers said this event came together as families began to compare notes and reported similar frustrations with the Cold Case Unit.
"We have gathered every year for five years just on the Trish case alone, and it's insulting that it's taken this long just to have a conversation," French said.
"And we still haven't had the conversation, because we have not personally heard from (Attorney General) John Formella himself."
Jane Boroski was seven months pregnant in 1988 when she was stabbed 27 times in Swanzey.
She is believed to be the only survivor of a Connecticut River Valley serial killer who authorities have linked to the murders of seven women in the 1970s and 1980s.
“Why not be honest with me and say your case is being actively investigated or it’s not,” Boroski said.
“The (witness) advocacy program is so broken. They aren’t advocates for the victims. They are advocates for the Attorney General’s Office.”
The state’s Cold Case Unit lists more than 130 unsolved murders and missing person cases, some more than a half-century old.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley and Communications Director Michael Garrity met with the families Tuesday.
Formella was not in the office Tuesday, but he has offered to hold “one on one” meetings with the advocates for these cases.
“We hear you and are doing our best to help. That is the big message,” Garrity said.
AG touts clearance rate
Formella’s office released a lengthy statement after the rally.
“We are optimistic that the hard work carried out daily by the dedicated public servants who make up our Homicide and Cold Case Units might provide victims some hope,” Formella said.
The state solved 92.3% of homicides in 2022, compared to the national rate of 54.3%, he said.
The average clearance rate over the past decade in New Hampshire was 88.9%, compared to 59.9% across the country.
Last month, the unit announced it had solved the murder of Laura Kempton in Portsmouth in September 1981.
Earlier this year, state prosecutors said they had identified the remains of Katherine Ann Alston, who went missing from Boston and was found murdered in Bedford in October 1971.
The state has used a $1.5 million grant to invest in state-of-the-art DNA testing improvements in the state’s forensic lab and hired an experience cold case investigator from Maricopa County, Arizona, Formella said.
“With all of the efforts and advancement ,we acknowledge there are loved ones who still do not have answers and closure,” Formella said.
“We acknowledge their disappointment, frustration, and the tension that can develop when there is a lack of a resolution or new publicly-available information — sometimes for decades. Being unable to provide closure or detailed information to a family is one of the hardest aspects of our work.”
The coalition of families organizing the rally can be reached at NHunsolved@gmail.com