Authorities have identified the body of man found dead 51 years ago in a water-filled ditch beside Interstate 93 in Salem thanks to a veteran state criminologist who entered fingerprint desciprtions by hand into a database system to find a match.
With the correctly described fingerprints, authorities quickly identified the dead man as Winston Richard “Skip” Morris of Barre, Vt. Morris, who was 30 at the time of his death, was shot several times in the head and torso, according to information released on Monday by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
He had been released from Vermont State Prison just three months before his death and had been traveling in New England.
“This is now an active homicide investigation,” said Attorney General homicide prosecutor Susan Morrell, who is assigned to the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit. She released several photographs of Morris and selected information in the hopes that someone will recognize him and provide information about the murder.
Morris family members, including siblings and a former wife, live in Barre, Vt. A child of his is now deceased.
Authorities say a work crew discovered Morris’ body on Aug. 7, 1969, in a water-filled pit on the northbound side of I-93 just south of Exit 2. There were no personal items on him and manual searches of fingerprint files in Boston and New Hampshire came up negative.
Morris was eventually buried in Pine Grove Cemetery in Salem. The Cold Case Unit obtained a court order and exhumed the body in December 2012.
Two computer-aided searches of national fingerprint database and one of a regional database also came up empty.
New Hampshire criminologist Timothy Jackson said he reconstructed the fingerprints from the left middle finger of the exhumed body, first by hydrating the fingers and then realizing the more accurate prints were in the inner layers of skin rather than the external epidermus.
"The finger had been in the ground since 1969," Jackson said about the challenges.
Jackson entered the descriptive aspects of the fingerprints into the FBI's Automated Biometric Identification System by hand -- something that is usually not recommended -- and Morris' name came up.
"This is probably one of the best results I've ever had," said Jackson, a specialist in fingerprint and tire tread identification who has been with the state for 21 years. He plans to retire in July.
Morrell said she did not want to discuss how long Morris had been in prison or what the charges were.
"This is about identifying him and a celebration of the family now knowing what happened to their loved one," she said.
Anyone with information about Morris or his death should contact the Cold Case Unit at 223-8890 or Coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.
The victim-witness advocates and Cold Case Unit detectives met with the family to disclose the findings.
According to a statement from MacDonald, Morris was released from state prison in May 1969. He spent time in Boston the following month and in Glastonbury, Conn., in July. He was last seen in Burlington, Vt., on July 25. His body was found 13 days later.
Morrell said Morris was in the Air Force. She does not know the dates but said he was an airman in 1956. She would provide an explanation for his travels.
She said The Cold Case Unit has about a half-dozen sets of unidentified remains. There are many more missing persons.
Morrell said the Morris family had made efforts over the years to find their loved one, contacting law enforcement agencies, the Salvation Army and the television program Unsolved Mysteries. They had recently considered a geneology search using Family Tree but had not done so.
Morrell said families of missing people should contact policy if their loved one has been missing for more than 10 years. When they make a new report, they will likely provide a DNA sample, technology that was not widely available until recently.