FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People visit a mural ahead of the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Noah and his older sister visit a mural of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after an encounter with police officers, ahead of the one year anniversary of his death in Denver, Colorado, U.S., August 8, 2020. Picture taken August 8, 2020.  

 Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

DENVER - Three Colorado police officers and two paramedics pleaded not guilty on Friday to homicide charges in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, a Black man subdued by police, placed in a choke hold and injected with a sedative, though he was neither armed nor suspected of a crime.

Attorneys for all five defendants entered pleas of not guilty to manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges. The arraignment was in Adams County, the jurisdiction where the killing took place.

FILE PHOTO: Protesters gather for a rally to call for justice for Elijah McClain in Denver

FILE PHOTO: Protesters gather for a rally to call for justice for Elijah McClain after Governor Jared Polis amended his executive order regarding the investigation of McClain's death, which has raised concerns that charges against the police officers involved may ultimately be watered down in Denver, Colorado, U.S., November 21, 2020.  