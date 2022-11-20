Colorado Springs gay nightclub mass shooting

A police officer sits in their vehicle while responding to a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., November 20, 2022. 

 KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS

The man detained in Saturday's mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub is a 22-year-old city resident who was charged by law enforcement officials last year in connection with a bomb threat in a neighborhood about 15 miles from the scene of the deadly rampage.

Anderson Lee Aldrich was identified by Colorado Springs police as the suspected gunman who walked into the Club Q bar shortly before midnight and opened fire with a long gun and perhaps a second weapon, killing at least five victims before being tackled by people inside the bar. He was detained by police minutes later.